Come Meet the New Coastal Carolina CEO

(Bluffton) Come start the New Year off with the Greater Bluffton Chamber at Coastal Carolina Hospital January 10th from 8:30am – 10:00am for our monthly Coffee Networking event. Come meet Joel C. Taylor the new Chief Executive Office who join the Coastal Carolina Hospital team in September 2016. As CEO, Joel oversees strategic, operational and clinical activities for the 41-bed hospital in Hardeeville, SC. Coastal Carolina Hospital is located at 1000 Medical Center Dr.

Joel most recently served as CEO of Citizens Baptist Medical Center, a 122 bed acute care facility in Talladega, Alabama. During his six-year tenure at Citizens, Joel oversaw the establishment of a hospitalist program, neurology and intensivists telehealth programs, as well as an in-home hospice service.

Prior to joining Citizens, Joel served as chief executive officer of White County Community Hospital in Sparta, Tennessee.

Joel holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science from Birmingham-Southern College and Master’s degrees in Business and Health Administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and serves on the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

This event is free and open to the public.