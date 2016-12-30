Buddies and Foodies

By Published:
Basket of Fruits and Vegetables

The next installment of the Buddy Check Lifestyle Series “Buddies and Foodies” is on January 26, 2017; reserve your spot today!

January 26, 5:30-7:30p at the Nancy Lewis Cancer Research Pavilion.
Speakers include the following:
“Food for thought:  the role of food in cancer prevention,” Haley Miller, Dietician
“Complimentary Therapies and their positive impact on general wellness and cancer treatment,” Kathy Carlson, Wellness Center and Health Promotions Manager
“The role genetics plays in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer,” Jacob South, Genetics Counselor

Visit Buddies and Foodies to claim your spot today!

