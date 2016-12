((Beaufort County) The Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County will hold their monthly Board meeting on Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 2:00 pm in the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County Conference Room, located at 15 John Galt Road, Beaufort, SC.

This meeting is open and public comments are welcome.

For further information, please contact the office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of Beaufort County at (843) 255-6900.