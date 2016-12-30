$8.5 M Ground Breaking Ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The 165th Airlift Wing, Georgia Air National Guard, will hold a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 1 p.m. The ceremony will celebrate the construction of the unit’s new Squadron Operation Building as well as the completion of the unit’s new ramp project.

The $8.5 million construction project will be a state of the art 24,000 square foot facility that will be the standard for other C-130 Squadron Operation facilities in the Air National Guard.

The unit completed a $14 million ramp construction project in June, which covered a 23 acre area at the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport. This nine month project brought the ramp up to higher standards as well as increase its energy standards.

Members of the media interested in attending the ceremony need to notify 1st Lt. Jeff Bezore, 478-951-6048 at the 165th Airlift Wing Public Affairs office by 3 p.m. on Tuesday Jan 3, 2017. The 165th Airlift Wing just off of Dean Forest Road, across from the Days Inn.