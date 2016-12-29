WSAV News 3 Parker’s Outstanding Student Judges

By Published:
This year’s judge’s panel for our Outstanding Student Scholarship is comprised of professionals across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire that have a steadfast commitment to education and youth development and athletic achievement. As a whole, they will bring decades of experience teaching and overseeing collegiate level courses and academic programs, directing collegiate level athletics, educating in our area’s high schools, and collegiate administrative leadership. All of our judges have been longtime residents of our area and understand the importance of building up our youth to provide them with necessary resources to be the leaders of tomorrow.

