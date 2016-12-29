Woman dies after shooting at SC gun range; Bullet to be sent for testing

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) — The autopsy is complete for a Georgia woman who was shot at a gun range earlier this week.

The coroner identified the woman as Sarah Bonner, 24, of Lawrenceville.

Bonner died early Thursday from a single gunshot wound to the head, Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said.

Bonner was hospitalized in critical condition after the shooting Monday at Skip J-Range. Deputies are investigating and have not released specific details on what exactly happened, but say investigators have not ruled out an accidental shooting.

The coroner says the bullet was sent to the Anderson County Sheriff’s office and will be sent for a ballistics test to see which gun fired it.