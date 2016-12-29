If You’re Planning Your Own New Year’s Firework Show, Here’s What You Need To Know

If you plan on lighting your own fireworks show this New Year’s Eve, there are a few things you need to know.

Legally, in the state of Georgia, you can only light fireworks before 1 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. It cannot be within 100 yards of a hospital, nursing home, prison, gas station, or nuclear power plant. Fireworks are never permitted in state parks.

Consumer fireworks you can legally buy in retail stores across Georgia include:

Bottle Rockets

Sky Rockets

Roman Candles

Firecrackers

Sparklers

Smoke and Punk

Fountains

Missiles

Novelties

Crackle and Strobe

Parachutes

Wheels and Spinners

Sky Flyers

Display Shells

Aerial Items (Cakes)

And if you plan to purchase and use any of these on New Years, the South Side Fire Department has more advice.

Always supervise children. Read the instructions and warnings. Do not launch fireworks towards any structures or areas that with bushes or dry pine straw. Never relight a firework that was a dud and didn’t go off Never shoot fireworks at people Have a water source nearby like a hose or a bucket of water Make sure after your fireworks are spent, you wet them down, put them in a medal trash can that is far away from your house for at least a day. Be aware of your pets, they have sensitive ears .

However, the fire department’s ultimate advice for safety is to not do your own fire works, but to instead leave it up to the professionals.

Places open to the public to watch fireworks this New Year’s Eve include:

River Street Savannah Firework — Midnight, River Street

Tyber Island Fireworks — Midnight, Tybee Pier and Pavilion

Hilton Head — 7 p.m. and midnight, Light House