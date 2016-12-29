The Bridge: 18th Annual Tybee Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Matthew badly damaged the roof on the historic Tybee Post Theater just one year after its long coming renovation and grand reopening.

The repairs are made, the bills half-paid and thanks to the Tybee Polar Plunge on New Year’s Day the rest of the money is about to come in.

The Tybee Polar Plunge returns to Tybee Island on Jan. 1, 2017! Thousands will take the plunge into the brisk Atlantic Ocean at Noon on New Year’s Day. Registration comes with a souvenir long-sleeve 2017 Tybee Polar Plunge T-shirt!

It kicks off with the legendary Gang of Goofs costume contest and parade, judging starts at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Tybee Island Pier and Pavilion – Tybee Island, GA 31328

WHEN: Sunday, January 1, 2017

COST: Adults $25, Kids under 12 $15

Check out the history of the Tybee Post Theater in this video clip.