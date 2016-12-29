SLED continuing investigation into officer-involved shooting

ALLENDALE, SC (WSAV) – On Wednesday, December 28 a man was running from the wreckage of a stolen truck exchanged shots with an Allendale police officer.

Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were requested by the agency involved in the incident to investigate.

This marks the 41st officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year. And, the first involving an officer of the Allendale Police Department.

According to officials, there has been gathering and analyzing of forensic evidence, interviews are being conducted with the responding officers and others. All information gathered by SLED will be summarized in a case file report that will be submitted to prosecutors in the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

There was no dash cam video of the incident.

Since the investigation is ongoing no more information is being released at this time.