SCMPD prepares for New Year’s Eve

SAVANNAH, Ga. – With thousands expected to pack the streets of Savannah this weekend for New Year’s Eve, the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department is getting ready to pull out all the stops to ensure a safe holiday celebration.

“We’re going to have a significant amount of police presence in the downtown area,” said SCMPD Captain Lenny Gunther. “Nothing really different, same as years before. We want everyone to enjoy the festival but we want everyone to be safe and secure.”

For security reasons, SCMPD would not reveal how many police and off-duty officers are expected to be patrolling the streets in Savannah.

Capt. Gunther also stressed the importance of being responsible.

“If you must have a drink or you are out during the holidays, have a plan in place,” he said.

If you plan on celebrating the dawn of 2017 with gunfire, think again.

“While celebratory gunfire is illegal it is extremely dangerous and can result in a citizen injured or even death,” he said. “When bullets come up they must come down.”

Metro does not plan to close any roads at this time for foot traffic but said officers may change traffic patterns depending on the number of people who show up to busy areas, especially River Street.