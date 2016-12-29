Savannah Bicycle Campaign Receives $27549.40 Grant

Savannah, GA — The Savannah Bicycle Campaign has received a $27549.40 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS).



The grant, which will continue through September 2017, will help finance SBC’s education programs, safety campaigns, work with local governments to improve infrastructure, printing of the popular Bike SAV bike map and guide, and other programs aimed at making Savannah and Chatham County safer for people who ride bikes for transportation and recreation.

“The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is committed to keeping everyone safe on our roads and highways,” said GOHS Director Harris Blackwood. “This grant will help Savannah Bicycle Campaign reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities in Chatham County.”



“Census data reveals Savannah has the highest rate of bicycle commuting in Georgia, confirming that thousands of people in our community rely on their bicycles for transportation,” said John R. Bennett, executive director of the Savannah Bicycle Campaign. “In addition, many residents use bicycles for healthy recreation and exercise, as do an increasing number of visitors. Support from GOHS is critical to our goal of preventing crashes that injure and kill people who ride bikes.”



About the Savannah Bicycle Campaign: SBC is a nonprofit advocacy organization founded in 2008. Its goal is to make Savannah safer, friendlier and more convenient for people who ride bicycles by offering education programs, advocating for better bicycle facilities and encouraging people to make bicycling a health part of their daily lives.

For more information on this grant program, contact GOHS at 404-656-6996.