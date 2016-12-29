Metro makes arrest in ‘Southside Shooting’

SAVANNAH, GA (December 29, 2016): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting that left one injured, Dec. 28.

Metro responded to the 1500 block of Agate Street at approximately 11:57 p.m. finding Sadatra Kiett, 34, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Detectives believe the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 11900 block of White Bluff Road. Before the shooting, Kiett and another individual reportedly engaged in an altercation before a female suspect fired shots at the victim. Kiett was able to retreat to her vehicle and leave the scene to seek aid.

Ariell Middleton, 33, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault at the SCMPD Headquarters. She was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center without incident.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.