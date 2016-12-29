Metro Investigates Ogeechee Road Sexual Assault

SAVANNAH, GA (December 29, 2016): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a reported sexual assault of an adult female that occurred in a hotel in the Ogeechee Road area, Dec. 28.

Reportedly, an adult female victim was walking near the intersection of Abercorn Street and Wilshire Boulevard between 2 and 3 p.m. when she was offered a ride. The victim accepted the ride; however the suspect took the victim to an unknown hotel in the Ogeechee Road area. The suspect then sexually assaulted the female. Shortly after, the suspect took the victim back to the original location she was picked up from.

The suspect is described as a black male possibly in his 50s. He is between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 11 inches tall. He weighs approximately 180 to 200 pounds. During the incident he was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria, possibly a 2008 or 2009 year model.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.