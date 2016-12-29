Georgia Storm Damage

Areas of Northern Georgia sustained significant damage after storms rolled through the area last night and into this morning.

Officials say more than 25 homes sustained damage – largely as a result of high winds. Emergency workers were going door-to-door to determine the amount of damage on the homes that were in the path of the storm.

But there have been no reports of injuries.

Roads have been blocked off as a result of downed power lines and downed trees.

Power crews have been on the job since early Thursday morning to repair lines and clear streets.