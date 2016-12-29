FEMA Awards State $1.1 Million for Counseling Hurricane Survivors

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded the South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) a grant of more than $1.1 million for crisis counseling for survivors of Hurricane Matthew.

The Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) will allow SCDMH to hire and train people locally to provide free, short-term crisis counseling to hurricane survivors having trouble adjusting to the effects of Hurricane Matthew.

Stress, anxiety and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster.

If you or someone you know is suffering from hurricane-related stress or anxiety, please call the 24-hour Disaster Distress Helpline at 800-985-5990. This support service is confidential. Multilingual operators are available.