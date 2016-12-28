WSAV Parker’s Outstanding Student Nomination Rules

WSAV News 3 Parker’s Outstanding Student Nomination Form

OFFICIAL RULES

ABBREVIATED RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Starts 1/2/17 at 5 pm ET. 1 winner selected ea month from Feb to June 2017. Final winner notified wk of 6/12/17. Nominees must be 16+, must reside & attend high school in WSAV viewing area in GA & SC, must have min 3.0 GPA & must be involved in at least 1 varsity sport & 1 community activity. Nomination forms avail at wsav.com. Submit nominations via e-mail at outstandingstudent@wsav.com or via U.S. Mail or in-person at Sponsor address below by 5 pm ET on the last Fri of each month for consideration for following month’s winner; final deadline is 5/31/16 at 5 pm ET. You can nominate yourself. Limit 1 Nomination per Nominee for 2016-2017 school year awards. Prizes (4): $500 scholarship, plaque & certificate, invitation to reception for winner & up to 6 family mbrs. ARV: $535. Winners resp for all taxes/costs not stated above. Other restrs apply. For full rules & Winners’ List (avail 7/28/17), visit wsav.com or send req w/SASE to Sponsor (WSAV), 1430 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA 31404. Co-Sponsor: Parker’s. Void where prohibited.