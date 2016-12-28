The Tom D. Austin House Program working to break the cycle of homelessness in the community

SAVANNAH, Ga.

The holidays are fun and enjoyable for many, but it can be a very different reality for those who are falling on hard times.

But thankfully, there are many wonderful local organizations who help people when they need it most, and one of those organizations is the Economic Opportunity Authority.

The non-profit has several programs, but today on The Bridge we learned more about the Tom D. Austin House Program from Margo King, the Program Manager and Terry Tolbert, the EOA Deputy Director.

They explained how the program is not only helping by providing a home for local homeless families, but also helping them to better themselves and prepare them to become an even better, more independent version of themselves so they can eventually become self-sufficient. Click ‘Play’ to hear this and more!

Click here to learn more about the EOA.

Click here to learn more about the Austin House Program.

The phone number for the Austin House is (912)-443-9700.