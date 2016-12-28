Scott: Kerry Speech Promises Path to Pain

By Published:
tim-scott

Charleston, SC – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the statement below following U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech regarding Israel and the Middle East today.

“The ‘path to peace’ laid out today by Secretary Kerry would actually bring the exact opposite – it is a path to pain. This whole charade is putting Israel at a huge disadvantage in peace negotiations, and needlessly tests our nation’s relationship with a critical ally in a volatile part of the world. With three weeks left in this administration, it is absolutely ridiculous that they would choose to continue antagonizing Israel.

I strongly believe that next month we will make it clear to the world that the United States stands with Israel, and that our decades-long friendship is solid.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s