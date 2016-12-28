Scott: Kerry Speech Promises Path to Pain

Charleston, SC – U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) released the statement below following U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech regarding Israel and the Middle East today.

“The ‘path to peace’ laid out today by Secretary Kerry would actually bring the exact opposite – it is a path to pain. This whole charade is putting Israel at a huge disadvantage in peace negotiations, and needlessly tests our nation’s relationship with a critical ally in a volatile part of the world. With three weeks left in this administration, it is absolutely ridiculous that they would choose to continue antagonizing Israel.

I strongly believe that next month we will make it clear to the world that the United States stands with Israel, and that our decades-long friendship is solid.”