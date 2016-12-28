Savannah Schools Bringing in the New Year with Bully Prevention Summit

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Almost one in every four students report being bullied, according to Congressional research, and that doesn’t include the more than 60% of students who don’t report it.

In Savannah-Chatham County, the public school system is taking action to stop bullying, before it even needs to be reported.

“It’s about awareness, making sure everybody knows what they’re supposed to do and they do what they’re expected to do,” says Quentina Miller-Fields, Director of Student Affairs at Savannah Chatham County Public Schools System.

It’s the third annual Bullying Prevention and Awareness Summit, where students, parents, school staff and prevention experts can come together to discuss the consequences of bullying, what to do if they or someone they know is being bullied, and even state laws regarding bullying.

“Our school board attorney’s gonna be there to inform everybody about the law, there are laws regarding bullying so we want to make sure everybody is aware,” says Miller-Fields.

Statistics also show that prevention programs like this have actually decreased bullying by up to 25%.

“When students feel they’ve been bullied or if i get a report from somebody in the classroom or from a parent, then we actually have to investigate those cases. So that’s what… kind of sparked and ignited an engine for us to just get something started to make people–both bullies and victims aware of the consequences, aware of the process and the procedures for reporting,” says Miller-Fields.

The event will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force – 175 Bourne Ave. in Pooler, GA.

Online registration has closed, but if you would like to attend the event, you can call student affairs by Friday, December 30 and let them know.

SCCPSS Student Affairs: 912-395-5584.