Savannah prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The countdown to 2017 is officially on the minds of many in Savannah.

“Savannah on New Year’s Eve is a miniature Saint Patrick’s Day,” Bernie’s Oyster House on River Street manager Emily Beaudoin said.

According to the Savannah Waterfront Association, the Hostess City is getting ready to host at least three to five thousand people for downtown celebrations.

“To kind of bring it in Savannah they go out and barhop and everybody at midnight’s all at the river, they do fireworks, and it’s a fun time,” Beaudoin said.

With festivities including parties, toasts, live music and fireworks, added security will be present.

“Bringing in other officers, like police officers, we see the police officers patrolling up and down river street on a daily basis and they amp it up a little bit just knowing that there’s so many extra tourists in town,” Beaudoin said.

SWA says is it currently working on a final count for added hiring off-duty police officers and added lighting for New Year’s Eve night.

WSAV reached out to the Savannah Chatham Metro Police Department to find out its plan for safety but they could not be reached for specifics. We will bring you the latest at it becomes available.