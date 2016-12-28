Metro Police searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – SCMPD need the public’s help locating 25-year-old Joe Drayton who was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. from the 4700 block of Waters Avenue.

According to a release from officials, Drayton is described as a black male with dark brown hair, a beard, and brown eyes. He stands at 5 feet 8 inches and weighs 145 pounds.

Drayton is a “mental health consumer”.

If you happen to see Drayton, police ask you do not engage with him. Anyone with information about his location should call 911 immediately.