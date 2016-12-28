Investigation underway in late night shooting

Savannah (SCMPD): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are investigating a shooting on the 5400 block of La Roche Avenue that injured 22-year-old Shawntavius Butler Tuesday night.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., Metro officers responded to a store on the 2000 block of Eisenhower Drive, where Butler sought help after being shot. Reportedly, Butler and a passenger were traveling in a vehicle near La Roche and Derenne Avenue when an unknown suspect fired shots at the vehicle.

Butler was transported to Memorial Medical University Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim did not cooperate with police. Detectives do not believe this incident to be random and are working to determine the circumstances that led to this shooting.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact detectives on the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at.(912) 234-2020.