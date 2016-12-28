“I will not be sitting in this house”, Dr. Priscilla Thomas has plans for her retirement

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – She spent thirty years educating Savannah’s next generation. nearly that same amount of time governing Chatham county’s eighth district. Now that Dr. Priscilla Thomas is retiring.

In her final county commission meeting, Thomas received a plaque with all of the major accomplishments or works she helped push through the legislative body. She also received a new rocking chair, although she adores it, that’s not what she intends to do in her retirement.

“As long as I am here I will continue to reach out and do whatever I can, I will not be sitting in this house looking out the window or whatever I will be doing something,” says Dr. Thomas

“What’s your future look like?”

“My future, um I’m just about finished with my book. I’m writing my life story,” she says.

Thomas is working on her memoir with the help of former commissioner Pat Monahan. Her life story is filled with paths that were unexpected. She spent years teaching at Woodville then to suddenly be transferred to another school with troubled students.

It meant more demanding work, but at the end of that year she was then vetted to become the principal at Bartow elementary.

One person Thomas says always kept her on the right path was her grandmother, Annie Edwards.

“I would not be here today for it not been for my grandmother. By that I mean, my mother was very ill she had many, many issues and she was unable to do but she loved me dearly and my grandmother took me at the age of five and the rest is history.”

A history not only marked in her work on the county commission, but in civil rights, she worked as a secretary for WW Law, and she integrated local TV news outlets across Savannah, co-hosting feature talk shows. That’s something Thomas says she’d like to do again.

“You’re not done yet huh?”

“I’m not done yet.”

She’s looking forward to the quality time with her husband Nathaniel, she says his patience and support got her through the nearly thirty years of public service.

“Age range you’re nearing what now?”

“I’m 82,” she says.

“Eighty-two?”

“and I am proud to say that.”

Thomas says it with a smile on her face and the feeling is mutual. She’s 82 years young. She says she wants to travel, enjoy an actual vacation for the first time in years, and see family. She says she’ll focus on continuing to spread the message she has lived by all of her life.

“If you are really sincere about life that there are many doors that are open to you, you just have to be ready and prepared to do that,” says Thomas.

She expects to have that book ready to publish by the end of January.