Grief takes backseat to giving in Savannah

(SAVANNAH)  A collaborative effort feeds the hungry in the face of grief.  Several community groups come together and offer free lunch at the Grant Center on Richards Street on Savannah’s West Side.  The Royal Ambassadors of 1st Bryan Baptist Church, a group of young men, 9 – 18 years old, are one of the spearheads for the effort.  The young men have two mentors from the group who died as victims of gun violence in the Summer of 2015.  Joined with the mothers of Lawrence Bryan and Ricardo Morris, both killed last year, the Royal Ambassadors have been helping serve hot meals over the holiday season, both at their church and the Grant Center.

