Estill PD searching for wanted man

By Published:
Courtesy: Estill Police Department
Courtesy: Estill Police Department

ESTILL, SC (WSAV) – Darrien “DJ” Brown is wanted for his unlawful entry into cars. According to officials, Brown has been identified as the suspect seen entering the cars on separate incidents.

He is charged with two counts of breaking and entering cars.

Brown is described as a black male standing six feet in height and weighing 200 pounds.

If you have any information on his location you are encouraged to contact the Estill Police Department by the contacts listed below.

Hampton County Dispatch: (803)943-9261 or 911 

Estill Police Department: (803)625-3699 (M-F, 8-4 p.m.)

 

