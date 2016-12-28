Do Savannah Magazine gets you New Year’s ready!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Are you ready to ring in 2017? Do Savannah Magazine has you covered from the Up The Cup Toast and the Club One New Year’s Party, to even what to wear.

You can get the full list at DoSavannah.com, but here are a few of the highlights:

Up the Cup Countdown

8 p.m. Dec. 31. River Street. Raise a toast to the New Year in true Savannah style at the Savannah Waterfront Association’s fourth annual Up the Cup Countdown. Don’t miss out on a digital light show, countdown clock and a non-traditional “ball drop” with a Savannah twist. Countdown the final seconds of 2016 as we raise a 6-foot to-go cup to the New Year, followed by a fireworks display. Free and open to the public. Learn more at riverstreetsavannah.com.

City Market New Year’s

9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dec. 31. Savannah City Market, 219 W. Bryan St. Every New Year’s Eve, City Market becomes Savannah’s celebration central. Live outdoor music continues throughout the evening and restaurants are open (reservations recommended.) Outdoor events are free and open to the public. Learn more at savannahcitymarket.com.

Club One NYE

9 p.m. Dec. 31. Club One, 1 Jefferson St. Come ring in the new year with the Club One Cabaret and a complimentary Champagne Toast at midnight. Guests will also enjoy more than $5,000 in cash and prizes, including six annual all-access passes during the balloon drop. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cabaret shows are at 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Ages 21 and older only. Learn more at clubone-online.com.

NYE Yoga Celebration

10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31. Savannah Power Yoga, 7360 Skidaway Road, Unit J-3. At this special evening of intentional practice, meditate on 2016 and identify the things for which you are grateful and the things you need to leave behind. You will also mindfully create intentions for something new in 2017. After an all-levels practice, ring in the new year with a fire ceremony to burn off the old and make space for the new. Bring a journal and pen and dress for in layers. Admission is $35 in advance or $40 at the door. Register at savannahpoweryoga.com.

Tybee fireworks

Midnight Dec. 31. Tybee Island Pier & Pavilion. Ring in the New Year on Savannah’s beach with a bang. Enjoy the fireworks show launched from Tybee Island’s Pier & Pavilion at the stroke of midnight. The celebration can be observed from the beach around the pier as well many of Tybee Island’s restaurants, night spots and even privately on some hotel balconies. More info at visittybee.com.

Whether your look for New Year’s Eve is rocker chic, vintage, urban or posh, Savannah stores offer it all. You can find a style all your own at House of Strut, Mamie Ruth and many more local shops.

House of Strut

17 W. 41st St.

facebook.com/houseofstrut, 912-712-3902

Mamie Ruth/M.Liz

107 W. Liberty St.

mamieruth-mliz.com, 912-495-5291

Gaucho Savannah

251 Bull St. and 3114 E. Victory Drive

gauchosavannah.com, 912-232-7414, 912-436-6781

Custard Boutique

422 Whitaker St.

custardboutique.com, 912-232-4733