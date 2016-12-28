City of Savannah: announces; storm debris set-out deadline

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Mark your calendars, January 15 will be the deadline for those living within City of Savannah’s city limits to have debris placed for pick-up by storm debris removal crews.

To have your debris picked up it must be placed at the public right-of-way by the 15th to be eligible for pick-up.

According to officials, the City has removed 307,488 cubic yards of an estimated 408,058 total cubic yards of storm debris.

Mixed debris will not be collected. Be sure to separate vegetative waste from any other dry trash and household garbage.

