Bluffton ready to host annual Polar Bear Run

Bluffton, SC (WSAV) – Looking for a way to jump start the new year?

Bear Foot Sports presents the 10th annual Polar Bear Run January 1, 2017. Festivities begin at 10AM at the Publix at Buckwalter Place in Bluffton. The event includes a 5K Run & Health Walk and a one mile Children’s Fun Run & Dog Walk. A celebration will also be held following the races with music and refreshments, including the New Year’s Day traditional favorite Hoppin’ John.

The cost of the 5K is $35 per person and $30 per person for the one mile. Registration will be held the morning of the race from 9:00-9:45, or you can register online by clicking here.