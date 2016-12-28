Beaufort County Council Member Honored for 40 Years of Service

(Beaufort County — SC) Dedicated. Rock-steady. Consistent. These are just a few of the numerous words spoken to describe William “Bill” McBride during his final Beaufort County Council meeting just two weeks ago.

McBride served a history-making term of 40 years, from 1976-2016, the longest term held by any council member in the history of the Council.

His term length is not the only triumph that made Beaufort County history.

“You were the first, and to date, the only African-American Chairman and Vice Chairman of Beaufort County Council,” said Morris Campbell, former Beaufort County council member and retired Beaufort County Community Services Director. “You always looked out for human and community services issues.”

McBride served in several leadership capacities as the County Council Chairman from 1983-1984, County Council Vice Chairman from 1991-1992, South Carolina Association of Counties President in 1993 and County Council Parliamentarian from 2001-2016.

He also served as a liaison for several boards, including the Beaufort/Jasper Water and Sewer Authority, Beaufort Memorial Hospital Board, Joint Initiative Committee of County Council and Board of Education, and the Northern Regional Plan Implementation Steering Committee.

During his tenure, he was a member of 21 committees, holding four chairmanships and seven vice chairmanships.

At his final Council meeting on December 12, several community leaders spoke about McBride’s years of service.

“On behalf of more than 120 agencies comprising the Beaufort County Human Services Alliance, we thank you for always being concerned about the well-being of our community, humanity, and heart,” said Fred Leyda, Director of Beaufort County Human Services Department. “And for caring about our residents at all stages of life.”

“I literally sat next to Bill for thirteen years,” said Representative (and former Beaufort County Council Chairman) Weston Newton. “He was always thoughtful and analytical.”

Beaufort County Council Chairman Paul Sommerville described McBride’s leadership as rock-steady.

McBride was presented with a plaque in appreciation of his service. Six books within the County’s Library System were stamped with emblems in his honor.

Beaufort County’s “The County Channel” produced a seven-minute video tribute highlighting McBride’s 40 years of contributions.

“My priority was to take the people who felt they didn’t have the power to influence Beaufort County Council’s decisions, and make sure their voices were heard,” said McBride. “I made sure my votes were reflective of what was good for the entire county. My community trusted me. It was an honor and privilege to serve them.”

“A county council member who made the people his priority. That is the definition of county government. That was Bill McBride,” said Gary Kubic, Beaufort County Administrator.