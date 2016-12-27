YA LUN’S AND XI LUN’S NEXT ADVENTURE MAY BE MEETING YOU!

The latest milestone for Atlanta’s newest twin pandas may also prove an equally exciting milestone for Zoo Atlanta visitors. Lun Lun, the mother of giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun, has recently begun exploring her dayroom habitat with the cubs, and lucky visitors may enjoy early sightings of the trio as 2016 draws to a close.

Lun Lun currently has the option of bringing Ya Lun, Xi Lun or both into the new space between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The cubs’ presence in the dayroom is at the discretion of their mother, who is experienced at introducing her youngsters to new adventures. As the cubs continue to grow and become more mobile, the time they spend in the space is expected to increase. For now, visitors to the Zoo’s Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation Giant Panda Conservation Center should keep their eyes peeled for a memorable post-holiday surprise.

Born September 3, 2016, Ya Lun and Xi Lun have both appeared determined to learn to walk in recent days, and both are now taking wobbling steps. The cubs currently weigh 10.87 pounds (Ya Lun) and 10.89 pounds (Xi Lun). Climbing will be a future milestone as they continue to master their newfound mobility.

Check in with Lun Lun and the cubs on PandaCam hosted by Animal Planet L!VE at zooatlanta.org/pandacam, and visit zooatlanta.org to plan your trip.