The Bridge: “Ken” by Arnold Sandgaard hits Muse Dec. 29th

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Image being a college kid, elected by your frat brothers to escort a deceased friend’s body across the country and back home to his parents.

The true story by Arnold Sandgaard is now a play at Muse Arts Warehouse, produced by Stratton Leopold and starring Jeffrey Hall.

Get your tickets now at showclix.com

PERFORMANCES:

Thursday-Friday, December 29-30, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 31, 3:00 p.m.

Thursday-Friday-Saturday, January 5-6-7, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 7, 3:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

$15 online in advance

$20 at the door