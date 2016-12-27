Savannah’s after-school programs offers safety & more for $15 a year

Martin Fitzgerald Staunton By Published: Updated:
Parents can access safe haven and homework help for students for $15-$20 per year
(SAVANNAH)  The Hostess City offers an after-school program in five locations to give kids academic assistance and a safe haven.  The program also offers a number of other activities to point kids in a positive direction and help keep them out of trouble.  Currently, the programs are serving 85 students, but the new manager of the program says they would like to see the numbers grow to about 250.  The program falls under the umbrella of Savannah Parks and Recreation Department.  For registration or more information about the after-school programs, contact Jerri Dillard, Recreation Manager, at (912)-351-3842.

 

