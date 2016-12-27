Roof Hit List – Reactions from; would be targets

(NBC News)This Wednesday, the convicted Charleston Church shooter will be back in court ahead of his sentencing.

Jurors will soon decide whether Dylann Roof gets life in prison or the death penalty.

Meanwhile, a piece of evidence released during his recent trial continues to haunt a small Midlands Community. One of the lists found in Roof’s car had ‘Emanuel AME’ on it, along with the names of other Charleston Churches including the name of a historic African-American festival on it — a festival near and dear to the hearts of many in Calhoun county and beyond.