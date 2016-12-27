Part 2 of our One on One Interview with Retiring Commissioner Priscilla Thomas

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Dr. Priscilla Thomas may be leaving public office but her legacy with the Chatham county commission will live on long after she retires.

More than five thousand Savannah teens and kids have benefited from the summer bonanza and the youth commission programs that Dr. Thomas helped start twenty-five years ago.

“At one point I think I asked the question well what are we doing as a county to bring about some changes in our children and helping our parents to be parents and that kind of thing at that particular time they did not have a youth group or anything set up,” says Dr. Thomas.

Less than two years in office, Dr. Thomas saw the looming issue of drop-outs and teens committing crimes. She took it upon herself to find a solution. Based on her thirty years of education experience, she created an extracurricular program for kids.

“They thought it was a very good thing to do and they accepted the fact that they wanted to participate.”

Now for more than twenty-four years, Chatham county teens have been sworn in and taken part in the governing process.

the commission took some time to form but soon became the one two punch for Thomas’ earlier age program the summer bonanza partnership.

“Our motto for the summer bonanza, those younger kids, ‘If it is to be it’s up to me’, in other words getting them to understand that no one really is responsible for you but you are responsible for yourself as an individual and you can make great things happen if you are thinking positively,” Thomas adds.

“Did you expect it to be as impactful as it is?”

“When I first started out, I had no idea that we would have the impact that we have now but I was always hopeful and I always believed.”

Thomas credits her faith and the support of her family with helping her to not give up on these programs.

the focus was not only to help troubled kids and teens but also parents.

“One of the things that I love about both of the programs is that the parents are involved and they are really excited and that’s one of your greatest components of being.”

Dr. Thomas says now there are so many success stories from the programs, she can’t keep up with them all. The youth commission has been recognized nationally by NBC news. Many states and municipalities over the years have asked to mirror the programs.

For Thomas, she is thankful to hear back from the participants, some now lawyers, others looking to become doctors and engineers, but started in humble beginnings much like she did.

“My going off the scene as a commissioner I am not worried about any of this at all because I think the road map has been very well paved and these young people are really going to make this even better than what I did.”