Authorities search for missing Savannah man

Savannah (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department needs your help locating a missing man.

Twenty-five-year-old Joe Drayton was reported missing around 8:00 this morning from the 4700 block of Waters Avenue. Drayton is a mental health consumer.

He is described as a black male with dark brown hair, a beard and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

If you see Drayton, authorities say do not engage with him. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 immediately.