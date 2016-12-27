66 dogs quarantined; Shelter asks public for help

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “That’s when we decided we’re going to have to close for intakes and really quarantine the animals that are here,” Kerry Sirvicius, the Chatham County Animal Services director, said.

Sirvicius is talking about one little dog with a nasty virus.

“One of our puppies had come down with parvo, but not while it was here in the shelter,” Sirvicius said. “So it was A Symptomatic all the time it was here and it made through surgery, so when it went home the adopter called saying it was doing fine, but it had parvo.”

More than 60 dogs have been quarantined since last Tuesday.Experts say parvo is a virus contagious for any puppy under four weeks old. Typically if they get it the dog is given a 50/50 chance, but will most likely not make it out alive. The puppy was lucky. However, another adult dog in the shelter with no vaccinations picked it up.

“The puppy had been throughout the whole shelter, because when they come in they come in as a stray, then they go to the next holding area, then they go to the adoption floor, and then they go to surgery to be spade and neutered,” Sirvicius said.

Therefore the shelter took necessary actions to prevent other dogs from any harm by declining strays and not releasing any to potential owners. However, this puppy was a special case.

“What makes this one unusual is, because we’re prepared if we have animal is sick we have isolation procedures and we’re prepared to handle this, but this puppy didn’t show any symptoms while here,” Sirvicius said.

Now, the animal shelter has less than a week before it can accept any pets or have any animal.

“It is for the safety and well-being of the pets here in our care that we stop this for this time being,” Sirvicius said.

Before this happened, the shelter had offered free adoptions until the end of the year. Officials have decided to extend that offer until the end of next week given the quarantine.

The shelter will reopen Tuesday, January 3rd, 2017.