Update: Arrest Made in Carter Street Homicide

Craig Weston, 17, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 in connection this homicide. He is charged with murder

By Published:
craig-weston

Update: Craig Weston, 17, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 in connection this homicide. He is charged with murder.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

METRO SEEKS SUSPECT IN  CARTER ST. HOMICIDE

 

SAVANNAH, GA (December 12, 2016): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes investigators seek information on a shooting on the 1000 block of Carter Street that claimed the life of Javonte Reed, 19, on Sunday, Dec. 11.

 

At about 6:45 p.m. Metro officers responded to the scene, locating Reed with a gunshot wound. Reed was transported to Memorial University Medical Center where he died.

 

Reportedly, Reed was involved in an altercation with an unidentified male when shots were fired, striking Reed.

 

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a camouflage jacket. He fled in an unknown direction. The shooting is not believed to be random.

 

Circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

 

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

 

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s