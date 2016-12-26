Update: Arrest Made in Carter Street Homicide

Update: Craig Weston, 17, was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22 in connection this homicide. He is charged with murder.

This case remains under investigation.

METRO SEEKS SUSPECT IN CARTER ST. HOMICIDE

SAVANNAH, GA (December 12, 2016): Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crimes investigators seek information on a shooting on the 1000 block of Carter Street that claimed the life of Javonte Reed, 19, on Sunday, Dec. 11.

At about 6:45 p.m. Metro officers responded to the scene, locating Reed with a gunshot wound. Reed was transported to Memorial University Medical Center where he died.

Reportedly, Reed was involved in an altercation with an unidentified male when shots were fired, striking Reed.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a camouflage jacket. He fled in an unknown direction. The shooting is not believed to be random.

Circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.