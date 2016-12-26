The Bridge: Calling all of my actresses! Asbury Memorial Theater Company presents Steel Magnolias

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Steel Magnolias—It’s the classic, heartwarming story celebrating southern charm, strength and the power of friendship…and now the story is coming to a stage near you in 2017.

The Asbury Memorial Theater Company is preparing to present their rendition of Steel Magnolias and right now they are looking for their cast!

That means you could be the next Truvy, Shelby, Ouiser, or even M’Lynn!

Carmel Hearn, Director and Barbara Gooby the Asbury Memorial Theater Board of Directors Chair, stopped by The Bridge on Monday to give us all the details about why they chose this play, what they’re looking for in their cast and when you can audition.

Press the ‘Play’ button to hear that and more!

Click here for audition information.

Click here to visit the Asbury Memorial Theater Company Facebook Page.

Click here to visit the webpage of Asbury Memorial Theater Company.