Human remains found in a wooded area

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office— (Hilton Head) Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of skeletonized human remains found by a citizen in a wooded area off of Spanish Wells Road, Hilton Head Island late this afternoon. When deputies arrived and confirmed the remains were human, Sheriff’s Office investigators, Crime Scene Unit and Coroner’s Officer personnel were summoned and responded. They are currently on scene. The identity of the deceased person and cause/manner of death are not apparent due to the condition of the remains. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office is scheduling a forensic autopsy to be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina. Additional information will be released when available. Citizens can expect increased law enforcement presence in the area of Spanish Wells Road over the next few hours.

