Get Cole to Trump; Savannah teen’s goal

SAVANNAH, Ga. – “Throughout these four years of Trump’s presidency and everything we’re going to be coming up into voting age in our adulthood, so I really think that it matters that our views and our opinions really get to the president elect,” Cole Barfield, a Richmond Hill student, said.

The 16-year-old along with his longtime friend Jordan Sikes,16, have pushed through social media in an effort to meet president-elect Donald Trump.

“Our opinions and our views need to matter to him too and his opinions and his views need to matter to us,” Barfield said.

This generation has only known of President Barack Obama. With a new leader about to take over the oval they want to ensure their peers understand what Trump plans to do.

“Our generation has been taken over by social media. Whatever’s on social media most teenagers believe.”

That’s why Barfield and Sikes want to sit down with the man himself.

“We have to take action as the millennial generation, because if it’s not us who else is going to do it,” Sikes said.

And they want to paraphrase Trump’s plans to a teenager’s perspective.

“Not many people know what common core is, but if you were to put that in terms a teenager would understand like the classes you need to graduate,” Barfield said.

Then they could relate to the president-elect.

And for the long run they want to discover what they need to know moving forward.

“What are you going to do for the future adults and the future voters of this country? He’s going to rely on most of us in his second term if he runs, so the thing that I’m thinking is if he can relate, like I said, his message in the terms a teenager will understand, then I could be the voice for the teenage people,” Barfield said.

Barfield says his family, friend, teachers and his entire community is behind him and they plan to support him every step of the way.