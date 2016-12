SAVANNAH, Ga — (WSAV) Christmas Day was a lot happier for the hundreds of people who came to enjoy and delicious meal prepared by Mr. Henry and the Salvation Army staff. The hardy meal of Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, salad, yams, veggies, and a selection of desserts was Served by smiling volunteers from all walks of life. A great time was had by all!!

Salvation Army on Christmas Day View as list View as gallery Open Gallery