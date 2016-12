Music in our school is airing on WSAV, WSAV-CW3.2, and MYLC 3.3 this holiday season and the final part of 60th anniversary gift. The program will be available on demand after the 12/25/2016 1pm-2pm airing, so viewers will be able to watch it any time afterward.

WSAV News 3 Airing:

Dec. 25, 2016 – 1pm-2pm; 2:30a-3:30a

Jan.1, 2017 – 6am-7am

WSAV-CW3.2:

Dec. 25, 2017 – 12pm-1pm

MYLC:

December 25, 2016 – 7pm-8pm