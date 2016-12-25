Town in Germany Completely Empty; Forced Evacuation

Thousands of people in one German town left Christmas presents and decorations behind today after being forced to evacuate

(NBC News) Thousands of people in one German town left Christmas presents and decorations behind today after being forced to evacuate while authorities worked to disarm a World War Two bomb.

The bomb was uncovered last week during construction work in the city’s historic central district. Police say Christmas day is the best time to defuse it because there’s less traffic and it’s more likely people can stay with relatives. Police vans with loudspeakers urged procrastinators to leave ahead of a 10:00 am deadline. Some 32-thousand homes with 54-thousand residents are in the evacuation zone.

