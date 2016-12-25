The missing Russian military plane has crashed

UPDATE: 2:20am 12/25/16

(CNN ) A Russian military plane reported missing Sunday with 91 people aboard has crashed, leaving a trail of plane wreckage in the Black Sea near Sochi, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

A Tupolev Tu-154 plane that was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew members disappeared from radar Sunday morning local time after taking off from the Adler airport near the Black Sea city, state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported.

The plane was headed to the Russian Hmeymim airbase in Latakia, Syria, where the country has a large military presence, for a concert ahead of New Year’s Eve, a source told Russia’s state news agency Tass.

According to RIA Novosti, the Defense Ministry said it found debris from the missing Tu-154 in the Black Sea one mile from Sochi.

CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam said no major weather patterns were present at the time of the plane’s disappearance.

The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.

The Tu-154 is a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner.