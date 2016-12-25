The missing Russian military plane has crashed

UPDATE: 2:20am 12/25/16
(CNN ) A Russian military plane reported missing Sunday with 91 people aboard has crashed, leaving a trail of plane wreckage in the Black Sea near Sochi, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian Tu-154 aircraft with 91 people aboard disappeared Sunday over the Black Sea shortly after takeoff from the resort town of Sochi on its way to a Russian base in Syria, the Defense ministry said.
The ministry said the plane was carrying the famous Alexandrov military band for a concert at the Russian air base in Syria.
The ministry said in a statement the plane was carrying 83 passengers and eight crew when it dropped off radar early Sunday. It said emergency services are searching for the plane.
The Tu-154 is a Soviet-designed three-engine airliner.