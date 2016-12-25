String of Holiday Tragedies Continues with Christmas Morning House Fire

(Burton) What Burton fire officials have dubbed “A string of holiday tragedies” which started with a Thanksgiving eve fatality of a 21-year-old motorcyclist on Laurel Bay Rd, continued today with a Christmas morning house fire in the Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park.

Christmas House Fires View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

The Burton Fire District was dispatched to a house fire in the Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park on Joe Frazier Rd just past 10am this morning. Burton firefighters arrived and reported heavy smoke coming from a mobile home. Fire broke out through a rear bedroom window as fire crews began to attack the flames.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes however the fire had entered into the roof area making the operation difficult. Firefighters were on scene for over three hours extinguishing smoldering embers.

The homeowner, a U.S. Navy veteran, was not home at the time of the fire. The fire was discovered by a family member who came to the home to pick up presents and saw the smoke coming from the door. The fire was confined to one side of the home but the residence suffered heavy heat and smoke damage throughout.

No injuries were reported. The fire is still under investigation but believed to be unintentional. MCAS Beaufort Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene and assisted.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 262 emergency calls since November 23rd, involving traffic fatalities, trapped vehicle occupants, and three house fires, with one house fire on Falls Rd resulting in the death of the female resident.

“We do our best, but we don’t always get the results we hope for,” stated Burton Fire Lieutenant John Ireland who responded to today’s fire while off duty. “While every emergency is tragic, I think during the holidays it’s even more so, so firefighters push harder, and that makes it even tougher. Our thoughts are with all of these families today.”