Let the binge-watching begin: Everything leaving, coming to streaming services in January

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (MEDIA GENERAL) — There’s no point in arguing, pretty much everything in 2016 sucked.
But thank goodness for one of the few things we could count on this year that would always be there for us—our streaming services.
Whether you’re a traditionalist (Netflix), a network-TV fan (Hulu), an alt-streamer (HBO), a weirdo (does anyone actually subscribe to Amazon Prime?), or just a millennial (you crowdsourced passwords from friends and have them all), there’s plenty of great shows and movies to take in over the holiday break before they’re gone forever.
Luckily, there’s a whole new crop of great content coming your way next year.
Here’s the complete list:
Leaving Netflix in Jan. 2017:
January 1
30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks
30 for 30: No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson
30 for 30: The Day the Series Stopped
30 for 30: Jordan Rides the Bus
30 for 30: Without Bias
30 for 30: Once Brothers
30 for 30: Bernie and Ernie
30 for 30: Requiem for the Big East
30 for 30: The Price of Gold
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet Frankenstein
Alvin and the Chipmunks Meet the Wolfman
Angry Birds Toons (Season 1)
Bewitched
Blade 2
Bring It On
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Breakfast at Tiffany’s
Coming to America
Columbo (Season 1)
Crash
Cupcake Wars Collection (Collection 2)
Chopped Collection (Collection 2)
Dazed and Confused
Final Destination 3
Flip or Flop (Season 1)
Fixer Upper (Season 1)
Ghost Town
Hairspray
House Hunters Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters International Collection (Collection 3)
House Hunters Renovation Collection (Collection 1)
Jake and the Never Land Pirates (Seasons 1-3)
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 13)
Little Black Book
Little Man
Maid in Manhattan
Miracle on 34th Street
Murder, She Wrote (Seasons 1-12)
Nanny McPhee
Property Brothers (Seasons 4-5)
Saved by the Bell (Seasons 1-6)
South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut
Stardust
Superstar
The Italian Job
The Painted Veil
Sixteen Candles
Saving Private Ryan
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
The Fast and the Furious
The Uninvited
The Amityville Horror
The Wicker Man
Vanity Fair
You Live in What? (Season 3)
Zoom: Academy for Superheroes
January 6
The Girl Who Played with Fire
The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest
January 29
Stephen King’s A Good Marriage
If
Leaving Hulu in Jan. 2017:
January 31
Apocalypse Now (1979)
Apocalypse Now Redux (2001)
Bolero (1984)
Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle (2003)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
Enter the Ninja (1981)
Good Will Hunting (1997)
Hammett (1982)
Hoosiers (1986)
One from the Heart (1982)
Punch Drunk Love (2002)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Rounders (1998)
Sling Blade (1996)
Top Secret! (1984)
Leaving HBO Now in Jan. 2017:
Leaving December 31
Bad Santa, 2003
Black Sea, 2014
The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007
The Boy Next Door, 2015
Catacombs, 2007
Deep Blue Sea, 1999
Dog Day Afternoon, 1975
Dumb And Dumber, 1994
Eight Legged Freaks, 2002
The Fantastic Four, 2015
Ghost, 1990
High Fidelity, 2000
Joy Ride, 2001
Jupiter Ascending, 2015
Lost In Space, 1998
The Man From U.N.C.L.E., 2015
MI-5, 2015
Mistress In America, 2015
Naked Lunch, 1991
National Treasure, 2004
Next Friday, 2000
Not Another Teen Movie, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Pan, 2015
Poltergeist, 1982
Reindeer Games, 2000
Say Anything…, 1989
Scarface, 1983
Scent Of A Woman, 1992
Snakes On A Plane, 2006
Coming to Netflix in Jan. 2017:
Jan. 1
Around the World in 80 Days (2002)
After Innocence
Bee Movie
Boogie Nights
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Collateral Damage
Dreamcatcher
El Dorado
E.T. the Extra Terrestrial
HALO Legends
Hugo
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
License to Drive
Nancy Drew
Ocean’s Twelve
Real Detective: Season 1
Superman Returns
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV
Superman: The Movie
The Parent Trap (1961)
The Shining
The Perfect Physique
The Rat Race (2012)
To Be A Miss
Trudell
A
V for Vendetta
Vanilla Sky
Jan. 3
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 11)
Jen Kirkman: Just Keep Livin’?
Jan. 6
Coin Heist
Degrassi: Next Class (Season 3)
Growing Up Coy
Mar de Plastico (Season 1)
One Day at a Time (Season 1)
Tarzan and Jane (Season 1)
Jan. 7
Alpha and Omega 7
Miss Sharon Jones
Under the Shadow
Jan. 9
Best and Most Beautiful Things
Ratchet and Clank
January 10
As I Open My Eyes
Best Friends Whenever
Happily Married
Jim Gaffigan: Cinco
We’re Lalaloopsy (Season 1)
January 11
Disney’s Alice Through The Looking Glass
January 13
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Season 1)
Aquarius
Casablancas: The Man Who Loved Women
Clinical
Historia de un clan (Season 1)
It Follows
The Investigator: A British Crime Story (Season 1)
January 14
Camp X-Ray
Cardboard Boxer
Estar O No Estar
January 15
A Beautiful Now
Hostage to the Devil
Señora Acero (Season 3)
Twisted Trunk, Big Fat Body
Wartime Portraits (Season 1)
January 16
Flash of Genius
Halloweed
Rezort
January 17
Fatima
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Roger Corman’s Death Race 2050
January 19
Good Kids
January 20
Frontier (Season 1)
Papa
Take the 10
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 2)
January 21
Bates Motel (Season 4)
Grami’s Circus Show (Season 2)
January 24
Cristela Alonzo: Lower Classy
Gad Gone Wild
Hieronymus Bosch, Touched by the Devil
Kill Command
Terrace House: Aloha State (Season 1: Part 1)
January 25
Era el cielo
January 27
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh (Season 2)
iBOY
Kazoops! (Season 2)
Shadows of Truth
Sharknado: The 4th Awakens
January 28
Ripper Street (Season 4)
January 30
Antibirth
Swing State
January 31
Bill Burr Stand Up Special
Coming to Hulu in Jan. 2017:
January 1
Across the Universe (2007)
Amelie (2001)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Annie Hall (1977)
Baby Boom (1987)
Bad Girls from Mars (1991)
Beverly Hills Cop 2 (1987)
Beverly Hills Cop 3 (1994)
Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)
Black Sheep (1996)
Blaze You Out (2013)
Blow Away (1993)
Blue Hill Avenue (2003)
Boxcar Bertha (1972)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
The Burbs (1989)
Bug (2006)
Chowder, seasons 1-3 (Cartoon Network)
Cold War (2012)
Craig Ferguson: Does This Need to be Said? (2011)
Cruel Intentions (1999)
Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
Deadly Blessing (1981)
Dracula 3000 (2004)
Duma (2005)
The Eternal (1998)
Explorers (1985)
Extreme Justice (1993)
Eyes of an Angel (1994)
Footloose (1984)
Gargoyles: Wings of Darkness (2004)
Happily N’Ever After (2006)
Happily N’Ever After 2 (2009)
Jackass: The Movie (2002)
Jackass Number Two (2006)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Jesus’ Son (2000)
King Kong (1976)
Leaving Las Vegas (1995)
Lethal Weapon (1987)
Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)
The Long Riders (1980)
Man in the Moon (1991)
Mission: Impossible (1996)
Mutant Species (1995)
Norm of the North (2016)
Open Season (2006)
The Piano (1994)
Primal Fear (1996)
Promised Land (1987)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic), seasons 1-6 (Cartoon Network)
The Relic (1997)
Runaway Bride (1999)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Shooters (2003)
Silent Tongue (1993)
Six Weeks (1982)
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut (1999)
Split Image (1982)
The Spy Next Door (2010)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1998)
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1985)
Teresa’s Tattoo (1994)
Trading Places (1983)
Transporter 3 (2008)
Trekkies (1997)
Trekkies 2 (2004)
Trucks (1997)
The Untouchables (1987)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
War Games (1983)
Wasted, season 1 (BBC)
What’s Cooking? (2000)
Witness (1985)
Coming to Amazon Prime in Jan. 2017:
January 1
13 Hours: Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Across the Universe
American History X
Are We Done Yet?
Are We There Yet?
Blood Diamond
Happy Feet
Hellboy (2004)
Maid in Manhattan
Norm of the North
Radio (2003)
Rent
Stardust (2007)
January 3
She’s All That
January 9
The Infiltrator (2016)
We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, season 1
January 13
Just Add Magic, season 2 (Amazon original)
Sneaky Pete, season 1 (Amazon original)
January 17
The A-Word, season 1
Red Rock, season 2
January 22
Where to Invade Next
January 23
The Choice
January 26
America Divided, season 1
January 27
Dirty Grandpa
Z: The Beginning of Everything, season 1 (Amazon original)
January 30
Swiss Army Man
Coming to HBO Now in Jan. 2017:
January 1
Above the Law, 1988
Baby Mama, 2008
Beautiful Creatures, 2013
The Big Lebowski, 1998
The Blues Brothers, 1980
Blues Brothers 2000, 1997
Bringing out the Dead, 1999
The Cell, 2000
Cloud Atlas, 2012
Cold Mountain, 2003
Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!, 2008
Evil Dead 2, 1987
Fool’s Gold, 2008
Forgetting Sarah Marshall, 2008
Friday, 1995
The Happening, 2008
Innerspace, 1987
Lady in the Water, 2006
Lost & Found, 1999
Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015
My Cousin Vinny, 1992
Risky Business, 1983
The Road Warrior, 1982
The Sixth Sense, 1999
Steel, 1997
Unbreakable, 2000
The Village, 2004
January 6
Nada S.A. (Nothing Co.), 2014
Me case con un boludo (I Married a Dumbass), 2016
January 7
Sesame Street, Season 47 Premiere
Demolition, 2002
January 8
Genius, 2016
January 13
The Visit, 2015
Yo no soy querrillero (I’m Not a Rebel), 2016
January 14
Now You See Me 2, 2016
January 15
The Young Pope, Series Premiere
January 21
Real Time with Bill Maher, 2017 Premiere
The Boss, 2016 (Extended Cut)
January 23
Beware the Slenderman (1/23)
January 28
The Nice Guys, 2016
January 30
Becoming Warren Buffett (1/30)