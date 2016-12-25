Gold Star family feeds Vets to honor son

(CNN) – Pictures of Army Corporal Frank Gross hang proudly throughout Frankie’s patriot barbecue restaurant.

Owner and dad, Craig Gross, hasn’t seen his son in over five years, but says they spend quality time together at the start of every day.

“I come here and I stand in front of my son’s picture behind me and I salute and say the Pledge of Allegiance with my son every morning,” Craig said.

Corporal Gross was killed by an IED in July 2011 while on a rescue mission in Afghanistan. He was buried with full military honors on his birthday at Arlington National Cemetery.

It’s a loss no parent should ever have to face, but Craig says he turned to cooking to help cope.

“The restaurant is my therapy,” Craig said. “ I believe in God, and I believe in the power of prayer, I believe in God’s word but I needed to stay busy”

He opened the restaurant in honor of his late son, who made the ultimate sacrifice and is now spending this Christmas extending his gratitude to other veterans who’ve protected and served.

“The reason why I’m doing it is very simple,” Craig said. “I want to say thank you. I want to say thank you, I want to say / crying / thank you to those who have given us our freedom”

Veterans and friends joined together in great company as Craig, his wife and staff along with other gold star families served holiday meals for free.”

“I want them to know that because I’m their friend, they have somebody, they can come here anytime. If they’re hungry I’ll always feed them,” Craig said. “I’ll never say no to a veteran, never”

It’s the least Craig says he can do to say thanks to those who’ve risked it all and he believes his son frank is looking down on them with love and pride.

“I don’t know if people can see us from heaven, I’d like to believe that they can and I believe that my mom, dad, Frankie, they’re all up there smiling down saying good job,” Craig said.

The restaurant also gave free meals to some foster children in the area.