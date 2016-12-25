Christmas in Space – A Greeting to All

Astronauts on board the International Space Station are celebrating Christmas in space. The Expedition 50 crew sent a holiday greeting back home to earth.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson says being in space gives Christmas new meaning for her, emphasizing the importance of coming together. American and French astronauts are sharing memories of Christmas with their families… And describing their holiday plans this year in zero gravity. The crew will enjoy a dehydrated feast of traditional food from each of their home towns.