Christmas in Space – A Greeting to All

By Published:
christmas-from-space

Astronauts on board the International Space Station are celebrating Christmas in space. The Expedition 50 crew sent a holiday greeting back home to earth.

Astronaut Peggy Whitson says being in space gives Christmas new meaning for her, emphasizing the importance of coming together. American and French astronauts are sharing memories of Christmas with their families… And describing their holiday plans this year in zero gravity. The crew will enjoy a dehydrated feast of traditional food from each of their home towns.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s