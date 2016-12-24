Vehicle vs. a Hsouse

City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department: In the early morning of December 24th, 2016, firefighters responded to a vehicle that drove into a house and caused extensive damage to the residence on Ivy Lane. The damage from the vehicle caused an approximately 8 foot by 12 foot hole to the front of the residence. When firefighters arrived on scene, the vehicle that ran into the house had already left the scene.

Due to the structural and electrical hazards present at the residence, South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) were dispatched to the scene to secure power to the home. Firefighters checked on injuries to the occupants that were in the residence at the time of the accident. No injuries were reported from the homeowners.

Firefighters stayed on scene and placed ply wood over the hole in the residence for the homeowners.

Units on scene: Squad 1, Ladder 1, Engine 3, Beaufort County EMS, SCE&G, City of Beaufort PD, and Port Royal PD.