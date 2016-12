1700 Grove Point Shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

UPDATE: [5:37pm] — Savannah, GA (WSAV) #SCMPDAlert 1 adult female, 1 adult male found deceased at a residence in the 1700 block of Grove Point Road. Detectives on scene. Police are on the scene.

Savannah, GA (WSAV) There is a heavy police presence on Grove Point Road: in Savannah. We have our WSAV crew on the ground Please check back for update.